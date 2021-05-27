Joplin police issue travel advisory amid heavy rains

Joplin police are discouraging unnecessary travel because of swamped or blocked streets from heavy storms.

Some streets are not passable because of deep water or fallen tree limbs and other debris, police said minutes ago in a social media post.

Police and fire crews have been dispatched to assist occupants in vehicles that became stranded because of the conditions.

Police posted a photograph of East 15th Street at Murphy Boulevard where deep moving water covers the street. Murphy Boulevard in the area of Landreth Park also is swamped, as are many other streets, the public safety agencies say.