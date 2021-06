One of our earliest signs of the growing season is asparagus. This green, stalky vegetable is packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and fiber. When in season, asparagus is very affordable. It also freezes well so you can buy a bit extra and store it in the freezer for up to six months. When choosing asparagus, the stalk size doesn’t matter. Some prefer thinner, more tender stalks, where others prefer thicker stalks they can chop into rounds. Look for the top of the asparagus to be tightly closed. Asparagus can be green, purple or white.