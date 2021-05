HBO Max, after a bumpy launch a year ago, is building momentum: The long-delayed Friends reunion is finally available to stream, Max’s cheaper $10-a-month subscription tier supported by ads is launching next week, and the service is streaming big new movies as soon as they hit theaters. Right now HBO Max is streaming Those Who Wish Me Dead, starring Angelina Jolie (but it’s not streaming A Quiet Place Part II, sorry). Next up will be the next movie in The Conjuring franchise, on Friday, followed by the musical In the Heights on June 11.