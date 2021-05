OPPO is reportedly working on the Reno6 series of smartphones. The Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ smartphones have already appeared in the database of the TENAA certification site of China. Hence, it is speculated that the Reno6 line may go official before the end of this month in China. It appears that the global launch of the series may not be far away. The reason behind it is that the Reno6 Pro, which was spotted at the Malaysian SIRM certification site, has now bagged approval from the National Broadcasting Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).