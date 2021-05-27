Cancel
Technology

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE undercuts Apple’s new iPad Pro in all the right ways

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been awaiting the arrival of a new Android tablet, and its been rumored that Samsung has been working on the latest options. After “accidentally” revealing the new tablet in Germany, Samsung made the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite official today. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

iPad Pro M1: what app developers can do with Apple’s new chipset

The iPad Pro 2021 augments the already niche-dominating iPad Pro 2020 in several ways, including expanding the RAM up to 16GB and the storage up to 2TB, both likely attractive to the tablet power users who had favored the top-tier devices. But implementing the M1 chipset – quite literally the same silicon powering the latest MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac models – could dramatically expand what the newest iPad Pros are capable of.
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G gets a quiet launch in Germany: Snapdragon 750G, LCD , and 5G for €649

After weeks of waiting and multiple name changes, the device known as the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite has now been quietly unveiled in Germany as the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. Yes, Samsung is adopting the FE name for devices other than smartphones. The new tablet cuts some corners when compared to the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Galaxy Tab S7 but ends up being pricier than the vanilla Tab S7.
Electronicswcregisteronline.com

Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE With Snapdragon 750G, 10,000mAh Battery

Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE With Snapdragon 750G, 10,000mAh Battery. Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ as a luxury tablet competitor to Apple’s iPad Pro. The Galaxy Tab S7 series includes high-refresh-rate displays, flagship-grade processors, and a slew of other specialised features. Following earlier reports, Samsung has now launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which adds to the Tab S7 lineup.
TechnologySamMobile

Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Tab S6: Can old hardware keep up with new software?

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is finally official, and it’s marking the launch of the company’s first-ever Fan Edition tablet. Is it a flagship tablet killer? Maybe not in the literal sense. By design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE isn’t powerful enough to replace the Galaxy Tab S7 or the Galaxy Tab S7+, but comparing it with the Galaxy Tab S6 has yielded some unexpected results.
Technologynewsbrig.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE is like a Tab S7 Plus without the high-refresh screen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Fan Edition) could be officially launching soon according to a new German product page spotted by WinFuture. The tablet appears to be a renamed version of the previously leaked “Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Lite” that first made the rounds in March 2021. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the first Fan Edition of one of Samsung’s tablets, a tweaked version of the earlier iPad Pro-inspired 12.4-inch Tab S7 Plus.
TechnologySamMobile

Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Galaxy Tab S7/S7+: Is it a flagship tablet killer?

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a lot to prove, given that it’s Samsung’s first-ever Fan Edition tablet. But the fact that it was inspired by the 2020 Galaxy Tab S7 series seems to have worked in its favor. These tablets have more things in common than some might expect, but it’s also fair to say that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is missing a few premium features. After all, it wouldn’t have been an FE-branded device if this weren’t the case, though the differences here are a little more stark than they were between the flagship Galaxy S20 models and the Galaxy S20 FE.
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

Samsung may have accidentally outed the Tab S7 FE

It seems that the upcoming “value” model tablet from Samsung has settled on a name, The Tab S7 FE. That is at least, if you take the appearance then subsequent disappearance from the German Samsung site into consideration. We’ve already seen multiple iterations of the device and potential names through...
Electronicstechnave.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE spotted in Europe for ~RM3288

Remember the rumour about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE? The news turned out to be accurate after all! Sources claim that Samsung may have ditched the 'Lite' name for the Fan Edition moniker, as it has been spotted in Europe with a price tag of 649 Euros (~RM3288). According...
Technologygizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The tablet comes in Gray and Silver color while it is fueled by a non-removable Li-Po 5100 mAh battery + Fast charging 15W. The tablet comes in a dimension of 212.5 x 124.7 x 8 mm and 366 grams. It is built with a glass front, aluminum back, aluminum frame,...
Technologygsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4" tablet unveiled with 5G, cheaper Galaxy Tab A7 Lite follows

Omzig — In my country they are selling the Lenovo P11 Pro Tab (without any accessories) with the same ... people around the globe have to recognize that WE hold immense power over global corporations and giverments. WE can vote with our money or attention for anything. if WE don't like being told we have to feel guilty if we are feeling traditional family values are good? don't watch hollywood movies which tells you your children have to decide their gender themselves. if WE don't like global corps selling us products with planned obsolescence for double their reasonable price? don't buy them. WE underestimate our power, so THEY exploit our compliancy.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy Tab S7 FE briefly appears on Samsung’s German store

“What’s in a name?” is a question that’s often asked when products change names for no apparent reason. That could be the question with what was previously described as the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite before it became the Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite. Finally putting questions to rest, Samsung’s German outfit officially and perhaps prematurely revealed the tablet to be the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and, depending on where you’re standing, it could be a steal or highway robbery.
Recipesfood24.com

Partner content: Feel like a pro in the kitchen with byte-sized technology from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Now that many of us are working remotely, it’s not unusual to see a laptop on a kitchen counter. As we try to balance work and home, technology becomes the bridge to keep up with deadlines and dinnertimes. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ were designed to make this connection a lot more satisfying. After all, if you’re going to have a screen in your kitchen, why not use Samsung’s largest Super AMOLED display to search recipes online, watch videos of new techniques and share your tasty results on social media – all from a crystal clear screen? The Galaxy Tab S7 was designed to bring productivity and connectivity together to make light work – of work. The time it saves, however, could be used to great effect in the kitchen. You can set it on a stand well away from water and flame while being able to see and watch everything you need. While you’re pondering the ways it can become your best sous chef, here are other great reasons you’ll want the Galaxy Tab S7 in your home.
TechnologyEngadget

Engadget Podcast: All about Google I/O and Apple's M1 iPad Pro/iMac

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Senior Mobile Editor Chris Velazco about the slew of news from Google I/O, including the new Material You design and Google’s team-up with Samsung in smartwatches. Also, Chris tells us why he thinks the iPad Pro is one of the best devices Apple has ever made (it’s just too bad the software can’t keep up). And Devindra explains why the new iMac M1 is actually a radical portable desktop.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition press shots leaked

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition tablet for some time, the device recently appeared on the Google Play Console. Now what appears to be some official press renders of the tablets have been leaked, they were posted on Twitter by Roland Quandt.