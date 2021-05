It goes without saying, your lungs and stomach are very important to your overall health. Unfortunately, cancers can develop in these organ systems due to repetitive exposure to irritants including alcohol, tobacco, and hot beverages. As described in a previous article by our colleague Dr. Telemaque, smoking can be detrimental to lungs as well as the esophagus. Esophageal cancer is the sixth leading cause of death in the world, and in the United States it is the seventh most common cause of cancer death in males.