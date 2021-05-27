Talking The 30×30 Executive Order With Karen Budd-Falen

Maine Gov. Janet Mills is on pace to exercise her executive authority almost twice as frequently as any of her six previous predecessors. Since taking office in 2019, Mills has issued 76 executive orders, not counting extensions or modifications to existing executive orders. That’s an average of about 32 executive orders per year, and almost double the average rate at which Gov. John Baldacci exercised this authority. Baldacci issued 142 executive orders during his eight-year term as governor, from 2003 to 2011. Baldacci averaged about 18 executive orders per year.