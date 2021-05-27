newsbreak-logo
Talking The 30×30 Executive Order With Karen Budd-Falen

voicesofmontana.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalking The 30x30 Executive Order With Karen Budd-Falen. Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 23:36. Guest Host and former Montana Attorney General Tim Fox talks with Cheyenne Attorney and private property rights advocate Karen Budd-Falen about the Biden Administration’s 30×30 Proposal and how it may lead to federal overreach in public lands. Budd-Falen is due to speak at the Montana Stockgrowers Association Mid Year Meeting.

