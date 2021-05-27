Cancel
Politics

KWSO News for Thu., May 27, 2021

By sue.matters
kwso.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first holiday getaway of the season is finally here as families and friends look forward to Oregon’s great outdoors. AAA reports that about 485,000 Oregonians plan to travel over the Memorial Day weekend, a big increase from 2020. Also up will be fire danger. As people head to their favorite camping spot this weekend, fire professionals are spreading a word of caution with temperatures expected to be near 90 degrees. Whether you are traveling or staying home – please take precautions, pay attention and have a safe weekend.

kwso.org
