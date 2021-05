Not that they had been completely dormant up to this point, but the offense really showed signs of life during Friday’s practice. The offense could hardly break into the red zone during team sessions at Monday’s practice, and they only scored twice in roughly 10 drives on Wednesday. Things looked like they would continue that way Friday when 1v1s were littered with drops by receiver Devanti Dillard, tight end Michael Ezeike and tight end Michael Churich. There was even a miscommunication between quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and receiver Logan Loya resulting in a pass sailing over the middle into no-man’s land and a later interception by safety DJ Warnell that first deflected off a receiver’s hands.