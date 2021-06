UPDATED: CIAC announces lacrosse, tennis tournament pairings

East Lyme's head coach Phil Schneider, who guided the Vikings ot the Class M state title in 2019 (the 2020 tournament was not held due to COVID-19), has the unbeaten Vikings seeded No. 1 for the 2021 tournament. (Sarah Gordon/The Day)

LACROSSE/BOYS

(All games 4:30 p.m. unless noted)

(All local schools in bold print)

CLASS L

Qualifying Round

Friday's Games

No. 17 Trumbull (9-6) at No. 16 Glastonbury (9-6), 5 p.m.; No. 18 Xavier (9-7) at No. 15 Bristol Co-op (7-4), 5 p.m.; No. 21 Fairfield Warde (9-7) at No. 12 West Haven (10-4), 5 p.m.; No. 23 Branford/East Haven (6-9) at No. 10 Newington (11-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No. 19 Southington (9-7) at No. 14 Ridgefield (10-5), 10 a.m.; No. 20 Fairfield Ludlowe (9-7) at No. 13 New Canaan (10-5), 1 p.m.; No. 22 New Milford (6-8) at No. 11 Newtown (10-4), 10 a.m.

Wednesday, June 2

First Round

Upper Bracket

Glastonbury-Trumbull winner at No. 1 Darien (15-0); No. 9 Greenwich (11-4) at No. 8 Fairfield Prep (12-4); New Canaan-Ludlowe winner at No. 4 Cheshire (13-3); West Haven-Warde winner at No. 5 Wilton (12-3).

Lower Bracket

Bristol Co-op-Xavier winner at No. 2 Amity (14-0); Newington-Branford/East Haven winner at No. 7 Hall (11-3); Ridgefield-Southington winner at No. 3 Staples (13-3); Newtown-New Milford winner at No. 6 Simsbury (12-3).

Note: Quarterfinals are Saturday, June 5 at higher seed (3 p.m.), semifinals are Wednesday, June 9 (TBA) and final is Saturday, June 12 (TBA).

CLASS M

Qualifying Round

Friday's Game

No. 17 Foran (7-8) at No. 16 Notre Dame-West Haven (7-8), 4 p.m.; No. 18 Waterford (6-8) at No. 15 Brookfield (7-7), 5:45 p.m.; No. 20 E.O. Smith (6-9) at No. 13 Pomperaug (8-6), 5 p.m. No. 21 Norwich Tech/Windham Tech (4-6) at No. 12 Woodstock Academy (8-6), 4 p.m.

Saturday's Game

No. 19 Bethel (6-8) at No. 14 RHAM (9-7), 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 2

First Round

Upper Bracket

Notre Dame (W.H.)-Foran winner at No. 1 East Lyme (12-0); No. 9 Farmington (11-5) at No. 8 Avon (11-5); Pomperaug-E.O. Smith winner at No. 4 Weston (11-3); Woodstock-Norwich Tech/Windham Tech winner at No. 5 Watertown (11-4).

Lower Bracket

Brookfield-Waterford winner at No. 2 Wethersfield (14-1); No. 10 Fitch (8-4) at No. 7 Masuk (10-4); RHAM-Bethel winner at No. 3 Barlow (11-3); No. 11 Lyman Hall (9-5) at No. 6 Hand (10-4).

Note: Quarterfinals are Saturday, June 5 at higher seed (3 p.m.), semifinals are Wednesday, June 9 (TBA) and final is Saturday, June 12 (TBA).

CLASS S

Qualifying Round

Friday's Games

No. 17 St. Joseph (7-8) at No. 16 Stonington (7-7); No. 19 Old Lyme (7-9) at No. 14 Granby (8-8).

Saturday's Game

No. 18 Holy Cross (4-5) at No. 15 North Branford (8-8), TBA.

Wednesday, June 2

First Round

Upper Bracket

Stonington-St. Joseph winner at No. 1 New Fairfield (14-0); No. 9 Tolland (10-5) at No. 8 Haddam-Killingworth (11-5); No. 13 Lewis Mills (9-7) at No. 4 St. Paul Catholic (12-4); No. 12 Somers (9-7) at No. 5 NW Catholic (11-4).

Lower Bracket

North Branford-Holy Cross winner at No. 2 Bacon Academy (13-1); No. 10 Capital-Classical (10-5) at No. 7 East Catholic (11-5); Granby-Old Lyme winner at No. 3 Canton (14-2); No. 11 Sheehan (8-4) at No. 6 Valley Regional (10-4).

Note: Quarterfinals are Saturday, June 5 at higher seed (3 p.m.), semifinals are Wednesday, June 9 (TBA) and final is Saturday, June 12 (TBA).

LACROSSE/GIRLS

(All games 5 p.m. unless noted)

(Local schools in bold print)

CLASS L

Qualifying Round

Friday's Games

No. 17 Hall (7-7-1) at No. 16 Ridgefield (7-6), 4:30 p.m.; No. 18 Hamden (7-7) at No. 15 Greenwich (8-5); No. 20 Trumbull (6-9) at No. 13 Staples (9-5).

Saturday's Game

No. 19 McMahon (7-9) at No. 14 South Windsor (7-4-1), 11 a.m.

Tuesday, June 1

First Round

Upper Bracket

Ridgefield-Hall winner at No. 1 New Canaan (15-0); No. 9 Wilton (10-3) at No. 8 Conard (12-3); Staples-Trumbull winner at No. 4 Darien (12-2); No. 12 Cheshire (11-4) at No. 5 Glastonbury (13-3).

Lower Bracket

Greenwich-Hamden winner at No. 2 Newtown (13-1); No. 10 Southington (12-4) at No. 7 Fairfield Ludlowe (13-3); South Windsor-McMahon winner at No. 3 Amity (13-1); No. 11 Farmington (11-4) at No. 6 Simsbury (13-3).

Note: Quarterfinals are Friday, June 4 at higher seed), semifinals are Tuesday, June 8 (TBA) and final is Saturday, June 12 (TBA).

CLASS M

Qualifying Round

Friday's Games

No. 17 Brookfield (7-7) at No. 16 Waterford (7-7), 5:45 p.m.; No. 18 Killingly (5-6) at No. 15 Lyman Hall (7-6-1), 3:30 p.m.; No. 19 Avon (7-9) at No. 14 Stratford (8-6).

Saturday's Game

No. 20 Berlin (7-9) at No. 13 Ledyard (7-5), 11 a.m.

Friday or Saturday (TBD)

Tuesday, June 1

First Round

Upper Bracket

Waterford-Brookfield winner at No. 1 East Lyme (12-0); No. 9 Pomperaug (9-5) at No. 8 Bristol Central (8-4); Ledyard-Berlin winner at No. 4 Barlow (12-2); No. 12 Suffield (10-6) at No. 5 Fitch (11-2).

Lower Bracket

Lyman Hall-Killingly winner at No. 2 Sacred Heart-Hamden (13-1); No. 10 St. Joseph (10-6) at No. 7 Wethersfield (11-4); Stratford-Avon winner at No. 3 Guilford (13-2); No. 11 RHAM (10-6) at No. 6 Masuk (11-3).

Note: Quarterfinals are Friday, June 4 at higher seed), semifinals are Tuesday, June 8 (TBA) and final is Saturday, June 12 (TBA).

CLASS S

Qualifying Round

Friday's Games

No. 18 Griswold (7-7) at No. 15 Morgan (8-8), 4 p.m.; No. 20 Somers (7-9) at No. 13 St. Paul (8-6), 3:30 p.m.; No. 21 Law (6-8) at No. 12 Weston (8-6).

Saturday's Game

No. 19 Granby (7-9) at No. 14 Watertown (6-5), 7 p.m.

Friday or Saturday (TBA)

No. 17 Old Lyme (8-8) at No. 16 Rocky Hill (8-8).

Tuesday, June 1

First Round

Upper Bracket

Rocky Hill-Old Lyme winner at No. 1 Old Saybrook (13-0); No. 9 East Catholic (10-5) at No. 8 Sheehan (10-4); St. Paul Catholic-Somers winner at No. 4 Tolland (13-3); Weston-Law winner at No. 5 North Branford (13-3).

Lower Bracket

Morgan-Griswold winner at No. 2 Ellington (15-1); No. 10 Stonington (8-4) at No. 7 Montville (11-4); Watertown-Granby winner at No. 3 New Fairfield (12-2); No. 11 Lauralton Hall (9-5) at No. 6 Bacon Academy (11-4).

Note: Quarterfinals are Friday, June 4 at higher seed), semifinals are Tuesday, June 8 (TBA) and final is Saturday, June 12 (TBA).

TENNIS/BOYS

(All matches 10 a.m. unless noted)

(Local schools in bold print)

CLASS LL

Friday's Match

Qualifying Round

No. 17 Trumbull (6-9) at No. 16 Fairfield Ludlowe (7-8), 1 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

First Round

Upper Bracket

Ludlowe-Trumbull winner at No. 1 Staples (15-0); No. 9 Newtown (10-5) at No. 8 Greenwich (10-5); No. 13 Conard (7-6) at No. 4 Southington (15-5); No. 12 Ridgefield (9-6) at No. 5 Fairfield Warde (11-4).

Lower Bracket

No. 15 Enfield (7-7) at No. 2 Glastonbury (14-1); No. 10 Fairfield Prep (10-6) at No. 7 Hamden (11-5); No. 14 Westhill (8-7) at No. 3 Hall (15-2); No. 11 East Hartford (11-7) at No. 6 Amity (11-5).

Note: Quarterfinals are Tuesday, June 1 at higher seed (3 p.m.); semifinals are Wednesday, June 2 at higher seed (3 p.m.) and final is Thursday, June 3 (Site TBA), 3 p.m.

CLASS L

Saturday's Matches

First Round

Upper Bracket

No. 1 Hand (16-0) received bye; No. 9 Fitch (10-4) at No. 8 Farmington (11-4); No. 13 Bristol Eastern (7-8) at No. 4 Wethersfield (14-2); No. 12 Woodstock Academy (7-6) at No. 5 Wilton (13-2).

Lower Bracket

No. 2 Darien (14-1) received bye; No. 10 Newington (9-5) at No. 7 South Windsor (12-4); No. 14 Xavier (7-9) at No. 3 Cheshire (15-2); No. 11 Guilford (9-7) at No. 6 New Canaan (12-3).

Note: Quarterfinals are Tuesday, June 1 at higher seed (3 p.m.); semifinals are Wednesday, June 2 at higher seed (3 p.m.) and final is Thursday, June 3 (Site TBA), 3 p.m.

CLASS M

Friday's Matches (1 p.m.)

Qualifying Round

No. 17 Notre Dame-West Haven (7-9) at No. 16 Platt (6-7; No. 18 Berlin (6-8) at No. 15 East Haven (8-8); No. 19 Brookfield (6-9) at No. 14 Foran (9-7); No. 20 Lyman Hall (6-9) at No. 13 E.O. Smith (9-6).

Saturday's Matches

First Round

Upper Bracket

Platt-Notre Dame (W.H.) winner at No. 1 Law (16-0); No. 9 Bethel (12-3) at No. 8 Wolcott (13-2); E.O. Smith-Lyman Hall winner at No. 4 East Lyme (14-0); No. 12 Ledyard (8-5) at No. 5 Ellington (14-1).

Lower Bracket

East Haven-Berlin winner at No. 2 Avon (15-0); No. 10 Barlow (11-3) at No. 7 Sheehan (14-2); Foran-Brookfield winner at No. 3 Weston (14-0); No. 11 Masuk (11-4) at No. 6 Watertown (11-1).

Note: Quarterfinals are Tuesday, June 1 at higher seed (3 p.m.); semifinals are Wednesday, June 2 at higher seed (3 p.m.) and final is Thursday, June 3 (Site TBA), 3 p.m.

CLASS S

Friday's Matches (1 p.m.)

Qualifying Round

No. 17 NW Regional (6-8) at No. 16 Litchfield (6-7); No. 18 Holy Cross (5-7) at No. 15 Windsor Locks (6-7); No. 19 Portland (6-9) at No. 14 Cromwell (8-7).

Saturday's Matches

First Round

Upper Bracket

Litchfield-NW Regional winner at No. 1 Westbrook (16-0); No. 9 Woodland (9-4) at No. 8 Shepaug Valley (9-3); No. 13 Suffield (6-5) at No. 4 Montville (10-2); No. 12 Wamogo (7-5) at No. 5 Valley Regional (12-3).

Lower Bracket

Windsor Locks-Holy Cross winner at No. 2 Nonnewaug (12-0); No. 10 Immaculate (9-5) at No. 7 Granby (11-3); Cromwell-Portland winner at No. 3 Old Lyme (15-2); No. 11 East Catholic (10-7) at No. 6 Stonington (11-3).

Note: Quarterfinals are Tuesday, June 1 at higher seed (3 p.m.); semifinals are Wednesday, June 2 at higher seed (3 p.m.) and final is Thursday, June 3 (Site TBA), 3 p.m.

TENNIS/GIRLS

(All matches 10 a.m. unless noted)

(Local schools in bold print)

CLASS LL

Friday's Matches (1 p.m.)

Qualifying Round

No. 17 Ridgefield (9-6) at Greenwich (9-6); No. 18 Wilton (9-6) at Southington No. 15 (11-7); No. 19 South Windsor (9-7) at No. 14 Norwich Free Academy (8-5); No. 20 East Hartford (7-8) at No. 13 Newtown (10-6).

First Round

Upper Bracket

No. 12 Shelton (10-5) at No. 5 Staples (14-1).

Lower Bracket

No. 10 Manchester (11-4) at No. 7 Hall (13-2); No. 11 Westhill (11-4) at No. 6 New Canaan (13-2), 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

First Round

Upper Bracket

Greenwich-Ridgefield winner at No. 1 Glastonbury (16-0); No. 9 Simsbury (11-4) at No. 8 Fairfield Ludlowe (12-3), 1 p.m.; Newtown-East Hartford winner at No. 4 Darien (14-1).

Lower Bracket

Southington-Wilton winner at No. 2 Amity (16-0); NFA-South Windsor winner at No. 3 Farmington (14-1).

Note: Quarterfinals are Tuesday, June 1 at higher seed (3 p.m.); semifinals are Wednesday, June 2 at higher seed (3 p.m.) and final is Thursday, June 3 (Site TBA), 3 p.m.

CLASS L

Friday's Matches

Qualifying Round (1 p.m.)

No. 17 East Lyme (6-8) at No. 16 St. Joseph (8-7); No. 18 Bristol Central (6-9) at No. 15 North Haven (9-7).

First Round

Upper Bracket

No. 9 Pomperaug (11-5) at No. 8 Naugatuck (11-4); No. 13 Lyman Hall (9-7) at No. 4 Maloney (13-4); No. 12 Masuk (10-6) at No. 5 Newington (13-4), 3:45 p.m.

Lower Bracket

No. 10 Guilford (11-5) at No. 7 Branford (11-4), 3:45 p.m.; No. 14 Rockville (9-7) at No. 3 Avon (11-3), 3 p.m.; No. 11 Fitch (9-5) at No. 6 Wethersfield (12-4), 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

First Round

Upper Bracket

St. Joseph-East Lyme winner at No. 1 Hand (14-2).

Lower Bracket

North Haven-Bristol Central winner at No. 2 Woodstock Academy (9-2).

Note: Quarterfinals are Tuesday, June 1 at higher seed (3 p.m.); semifinals are Wednesday, June 2 at higher seed (3 p.m.) and final is Thursday, June 3 (Site TBA), 3 p.m.

CLASS M

Friday's Matches (1 p.m.)

Qualifying Round

No. 17 Berlin (10-7) at No. 16 Lauralton Hall (10-6); No. 18 Suffield (9-7) at No. 15 Valley Regional (10-5); No. 19 Killingly (6-5) at No. 14 Seymour (10-5); No. 20 Tolland (7-8) at No. 13 Wolcott (12-4).

First Round

Upper Bracket

No. 9 Waterford (12-2) at No. 8 Sheehan (14-2); No. 12 Brookfield (12-4) at No. 5 Stonington (12-1).

Lower Bracket

No. 10 Rocky Hill (15-3) at No. 7 Watertown (14-2); No. 11 Wilcox Tech (11-3) at No. 6 Nonnewaug (12-1).

Saturday's Matches

First Round

Upper Bracket

Lauralton Hall-Berlin winner at No. 1 Ellington (16-0); Wolcott-Tolland winner at No. 4 Weston (14-1).

Lower Bracket

Valley Regional-Suffield winner at No. 2 Law (15-1); Seymour-Killingly winner at No. 3 Barlow (14-1).

Note: Quarterfinals are Tuesday, June 1 at higher seed (3 p.m.); semifinals are Wednesday, June 2 at higher seed (3 p.m.) and final is Thursday, June 3 (Site TBA), 3 p.m.

CLASS S

Friday's Matches

Qualifying Round

No. 17 Ansonia (6-9) at No. 16 Housatonic (5-7), 1 p.m.; No. 18 East Catholic (6-9) at No. 15 Cromwell (8-9), 2:30 p.m.

First Round (1 p.m.)

Upper Bracket

No. 12 Granby (9-7) at No. 5 Abbott Tech (6-2).

Lower Bracket

No. 10 Coventry (10-6) at No. 7 Portland (10-6); No. 14 Immaculate (8-8) at No. 3 Westbrook (15-2); No. 11 Sacred Heart-Waterbury (10-6) at No. 6 Shepaug Valley (8-4).

Saturday's Matches

First Round

Upper Bracket

Housatonic-Ansonia winner at No. 1 Old Lyme (16-0); No. 9 Windsor Locks (10-6) at No. 8 Morgan (10-6); No. 13 Notre Dame-Fairfield (9-7) at No. 4 Holy Cross (14-2).

Lower Bracket

Cromwell-East Catholic winner at No. 2 Litchfield (11-1).

Note: Quarterfinals are Tuesday, June 1 at higher seed (3 p.m.); semifinals are Wednesday, June 2 at higher seed (3 p.m.) and final is Thursday, June 3 (Site TBA), 3 p.m.