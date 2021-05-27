Attention Woodbridge Farmers!

You may recall supporting the establishment of the Woodbridge Agricultural Commission years ago. The Commission was approved by the Board of Selectmen in 2020, and first met virtually on January 12, 2021. The Woodbridge Agricultural Commission is here to support you and your farming efforts, and functions in an advisory capacity to the Board of Selectmen. The purpose of the Commission is to identify issues of concern to farmers, to raise public awareness of the benefits of local farms and working lands, and to identify ways in which the Town can support the business and land-use needs of local farms.