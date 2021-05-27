Ripple (XRP) Price Near $0.96; in a Downtrend Over Past 14 Days, Bullish Engulfing Pattern in Play
Currently, XRP’s price is up $0.01 (0.53%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that XRP has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.cryptofinancialtimes.com