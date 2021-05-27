Ripple (XRP) Price Near $0.96; in a Downtrend Over Past 14 Days, Bullish Engulfing Pattern in Play

Currently, CG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-0.92%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row CG has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.