Woodbridge Youth Services – June 2021

First Selectman Beth Heller will present the 2021 award to Christina Burland in June for her many efforts to bring a sense of community to Woodbridge. Tina, a junior at Amity High School, founded the Woodbridge Together group which has developed various programs like card writing for residents of a nursing home, but is recently known for coordinating the Luminaria Project which reminded residents to light up with hope as we reach out to others. The group raised funds for non-profit organizations including the Covid-19 Relief Fund. Ms. Burland received three nominations for her dedication and civic mindedness.