BTC/USD – Daily Chart. After a line of about three days’ sessions of price converging close below the key resistance point of $40,000 between May 25 and 27. The subsequent activities until the present have been witnessing major fall-offs on a higher note while it lost momentum to break past the resistance line. The bearish trend-line still drew gone across downward the two SMAs to place a strong mark at the immediate resistance level. The 14-day SMA trend-line is underneath the 50-day SMA indicator. The Stochastic Oscillators have crossed the hairs from the overbought region to point slightly downward near range 80. The shows that the US fiat currency has potentially again begun to push the crypto market for more downs in the near time.