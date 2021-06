For nearly 20 years, and as U.S. secretary of energy and as governor of New Mexico, I have been ringing the alarm the American power transmission system is crumbling. This winter’s disaster in Texas that left millions without power and over 100 people dead was a dark example of what is to come if we do not make attempts to modernize our power grid and increase our reliance on renewable energy sources. This is why I am supporting the merger of PNM and Avangrid, whose parent company, Iberdrola, has been promoting renewable energy for as long as I have.