Ripples of unrest in Colombia reach Florida, home to a third of U.S. diaspora

 6 days ago

TAMPA — Tax protests have spiraled into wide-ranging demonstrations and harsh government crackdowns in Colombia, frustrating immigrants in Tampa Bay who were seeing signs of hope for improvement in their troubled nation. Many have turned their anger toward the government of President Ivan Duque over the deaths of dozens of...

Place
Americas
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Politics
ProtestsNPR

Colombia's Ambassador To The U.S. On What's Next For Government As Protests Continue

Anti-government protests in Colombia have now entered their fourth week. Protesters have blocked roads and highways, straining supply lines for food and gasoline. And more than 40 people have died, some in conflicts with police, while hundreds more have been injured. This started when the government tried to raise taxes to fill a pandemic hole in its budget. President Ivan Duque has since withdrawn that proposal, but the protests have continued, fueled by anger over poverty, the pandemic and police brutality. To talk about all this, we're joined now by Colombia's ambassador to the U.S., Francisco Santos. Ambassador, good to have you back.
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Colombia Government, Strike Committee Reach 'Pre-Agreement' in Protest Talks

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombia's government and national strike committee, made up of major unions and student groups, reached "pre-agreements" on Monday which the government said it hopes will lead to talks to end almost a month of widespread protests. The protests, which began in late April in opposition to a now-canceled...
SoccerESPN

Colombia ruled out as hosts for 2021 Copa America due to unrest

The 2021 Copa America will no longer feature games in co-host Colombia after CONMEBOL decided on Thursday to move games away from the country after a wave of civil unrest. "CONMEBOL guarantees the realization of the 2021 Copa America and in the coming days will inform on where the games originally scheduled to be held in Colombia will be played," CONMEBOL said in a statement.
SocietyBirmingham Star

UN Urges Independent Probe as Colombia Unrest Death Toll Rises

BOGOTA - Colombia's government resumed negotiations with demonstrators to end more than a month of protests Sunday, as the UN called for an independent investigation after at least 13 people died in clashes in the city of Cali. President Ivan Duque's team and some of the demonstration representatives resumed talks...
Advocacypublicservices.international

Declaration of Solidarity with Colombia

PSI demands that the government of Iván Duque guarantees the right to social protest and cease the brutal repression with which the police have responded to the demonstrations of the Colombian population, immediately accept the request for a visit by the IACHR and advance the negotiation of the emergency list presented by the National Strike Committee.
EuropeVoice of America

Spain Grapples with Venezuela Extradition Request

MADRID - Spain is grappling with the dilemma of whether it should allow the courts to consider a request to extradite the leading Venezuelan opposition activist to Caracas. The Venezuelan government filed a request for Spain to return Leopoldo López to complete the remaining eight years of a 14-year prison sentence for instigating violence in antigovernment protests and other crimes.
SoccerClick2Houston.com

Brazil to host Copa America after Argentina is stripped

SAO PAULO – Brazil will host Copa America for the second consecutive time after Colombia and Argentina were stripped of hosting rights for the tournament, prompting local health experts to criticize the decision to hold the troubled event in one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alejandro...
MinoritiesInternational Business Times

Young People Moonlight As Nurses In Colombia's Social Unrest

By day they are publicists, YouTubers or market vendors. By night they dodge tear gas and stun grenades to tend to the wounded in clashes between the police and young people spearheading an unprecedented social upheaval in Colombia. Some have medical training, others are learning on the job. "I have...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Colombia reopens border with Venezuela after 14 months

Colombia on Wednesday began what its government called a gradual opening of its border with Venezuela after a 14-month closure intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Colombia, whose porous border with Venezuela extends roughly 1,380 miles (2,220 km), has been the chief destination for Venezuelans fleeing their country's social and economic crisis. The two countries do not maintain diplomatic relations.
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

Christiana Zamoro: Ortega regime includes writer Sergio Ramியோrez in opposition persecution in Nicaragua | International

The reigns of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo joined writer Sergio Ramியோrez this Tuesday For money laundering The Nicaraguan Attorney’s Office maintains the investigation phase against the presidential candidate Christian Zamoro And the passive Violeta Barios Foundation he directed. The novelist and the Cervantes Prize winner were called in to witness an interview.
Agriculturefreshfruitportal.com

Unrest in Colombia hits agricultural sector, paralyzes key Pacific port

The month-long protests and roadblocks in Colombia are impacting the agricultural industry, affecting its ability to control and monitor for pests and diseases, leading to crop loss, and disrupting port operations. Widespread protests began at the end of April in opposition to a now-withdrawn tax reform but have since expanded...
Americascitizentruth.org

Peace in Colombia Should Mean Land Reform and an End to Hunger

Since the end of April, Colombia’s streets have smelled of tear gas. The government of Colombian President Iván Duque imposed policies that put the costs of the pandemic on the working class and the peasantry and tried to suffocate any advancement of the Havana peace accords of 2016. Discontent led to street protests, which were repressed harshly by the government. These protests, Rodrigo Granda of Colombia’s Comunes party told us in an interview, “are defined by the wide participation of youth, women, artists, religious people, the Indigenous, Afro-Colombians, unions and organizations from neighborhoods of the poor and the working class. Practically the whole of Colombia is part of the struggle.” A range of concrete demands defines the protest: running water and schools, the disbandment of the riot police (ESMAD), and the expansion of democratic possibilities.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

The United States and Costa Rica: Partners in Democracy and Security

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is traveling to San Jose on June 1-2, 2021, to a meeting of the Central American Integration System (SICA) convened by Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada. In Costa Rica, he will meet with President Alvarado and Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano Quirós to discuss the strong U.S.-Costa Rica partnership and to advance collaboration on regional and global issues, including migration, counternarcotics, human rights, and climate change.
Immigrationfff.org

The Continuing Disaster of the U.S. Drug War in Latin America

The following is a statement to the Western Hemisphere Drug Policy Commission: Charting a New Path Forward, Committee on Foreign Affairs, U.S. House of Representatives, December 3, 2020:. I wish to express my appreciation to the chairman and members of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs for the opportunity to...