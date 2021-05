Former Boise State Football Coach Chris Petersen continues to be the enigma who captures the attention of both college football fans and the media. Petersen made news recently with an interview he gave to the folks at satellite radio that were covered by my colleague Mateo here. Rivaling Mateo's coverage of Coach Pete was a profile of him in last year's Wall Street Journal. Petersen never won a national title and arguably walked away at the peak of his career, and yet he continues to draw the interest of journalists.