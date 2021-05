CNBC’s annual Disruptor 50 Companies list includes 11 Fintechs with Robinhood leading the pack. Last year’s list included 12 Fintechs but this sector still tops all other categories. This really should come as no surprise to industry observers as innovation in financial services is forging forward at a robust pace. In fact, the COVID-19 health crisis has helped to fuel the transition from brick-and-mortar financial services to doing everything on your iPhone or Android device. Understandable, consumers and businesses no longer want to drive to a branch and queue up to complete financial transactions.