WOODBRIDGE - The municipal election will be held on May 3 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Monday May 3, in the Center Gym at 4 Meetinghouse Lane. CDC guidelines will be followed for safe voting, according to town officials. Masks and social distancing by voters will be implemented and voting booths will be cleaned after every use, according to to town officials. Hand sanitizer will be available.