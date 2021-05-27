newsbreak-logo
Foreign Policy

There is a lot of noise coming out of the United States Congress that is anti-Israel

By Jimmy DeYoung
vcyamerica.org
 2 days ago

JD: A lot of noise coming out of the United States Congress as it focuses on what's happening in Israel. The Israeli-Hamas-Temple Mount conflict that's happening right now. It's not good is it to hear the squad continually attacking the Jewish State?. SR: Jimmy no it's not a good thing....

Related
Foreign PolicyArkansas Online

Some in Congress question arms-sale plan to Israel

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration's proposed sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel earlier this month is raising red flags for some House Democrats who are part of the shifting debate over the U.S. government's support for the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Congress was officially...
AdvocacyThe Jewish Press

67 Anti-Israel Groups, Including Jews, to March on Congress Saturday

The Stand with the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) and at least 66 other organizations, will join forces in a National March for Palestine in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, May 29 at 3:00 PM EST (when Jews traditionally sleep off their cholent). The march will start at the Lincoln Memorial and continue to Congress.
Foreign PolicyAmnesty International USA

United States Must Halt Arms Sale to Israel and Commit to Ending Violations in Gaza

Amnesty International USA (AIUSA) supports joint resolutions in the House and Senate, introduced by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, to block the United States’ pending $735 million weapons sale to Israel. Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes in Gaza targeting residential buildings and family homes, in some cases killing entire families. These attacks may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity and must be investigated. By planning to supply hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons to Israel, the United States government stands to help carry out war crimes and kill or injure more people with U.S.-made precision guided missiles. The U.S. must halt this arms sale, as well as commit to reviewing Israeli forces’ use of U.S.-manufactured weapons and other aid to commit human rights violations, pursuant to the Leahy Laws.
Foreign PolicyYNET News

How split is the Democratic party over Israel?

U.S. President Joe Biden is trying to extinguish a fire that threatens to incinerate the bipartisan nature of the American-Israeli relationship in the wake of the latest conflict in Gaza. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. “There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. No shift....
U.S. PoliticsParis Post-Intelligencer

United States must do more to help Israel, its strongest Middle Eastern ally

Iran-backed Palestinian terrorists are launching indiscriminate attacks that kill innocents while the terrorists shield themselves behind civilians — a familiar and predictable pattern. In response, Israel is rightly exercising its sovereign and inherent right to defend itself and its people, but the United States must do more to help its...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

Israel accuses China state TV of 'blatant anti-Semitism'

The Israeli embassy in Beijing has accused China's state broadcaster of "blatant anti-Semitism" in a report on US policy during the ongoing deadly violence in the Palestinian Territories and Israel. A presenter on CGTN, the English-language arm of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, on Tuesday mentioned several elements of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories while discussing the US government's support for Israel. The presenter said "powerful lobbies" of Jews in the United States were responsible for shaping Washington's position on the Middle East crisis and that "Jews dominate (US) finance, media and internet sectors". These tropes are frequently deployed by anti-Semitic entities to vilify Jewish people.
Middle Eastdodofinance.com

‘Eternal’ Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Could Replace | Abroad

Opposition leader Yair Lapid received backing on Sunday from Naftali Bennett, a 49-year-old minister and former member of the Netanyahu party. Bennett heads a right-wing party league and Lapid heads the center Yesh Atid (Future Party) party. Lapid has already won the support of center-left parties. Bennett and Lapid would...
Militarytucsonpost.com

Pakistan willing to provide US military bases

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 30 (ANI): Amid Islamabad's public rhetoric about providing no foreign boots on the ground, Pakistan moves ahead to give Pentagon the access to country's military bases as US troops withdraw from Afghanistan. Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had told media in Islamabad on May 11...
Technologytalesbuzz.com

Killer drone ‘hunted down a human target’ without being told to

Arnold Schwarzenegger could’ve seen this one coming. After a United Nations commission to block killer robots was shut down in 2018, a new report from the international body now says the Terminator-like drones are now here. Last year “an autonomous weaponized drone hunted down a human target last year” and...
Middle EastCNBC

Netanyahu in last-minute bid to scupper possible deal to unseat him

Opposition chief Yair Lapid has until Wednesday to put together a coalition after the fourth inconclusive election in two years. Lapid's chances of success rest with far-right politician Naftali Bennett, whose Yamina party's six seats in the 120-member parliament are enough to give him the status of kingmaker. An anti-Netanyahu...
ProtestsPosted by
KRMG

Ethiopians protest US sanctions over brutal Tigray war

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation's capital Sunday to protest outside pressure on the government over its brutal war in Tigray. Protesters at the rally in Addis Ababa carried banners that criticized the United States and others in the international community who are voicing concern over atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are hunting down the region's ousted and now-fugitive leaders. Troops from neighboring Eritrea are fighting in Tigray on the side of Ethiopian government forces, in defiance of international calls for their withdrawal.
Middle EastBBC

Israeli opposition inch closer to deal to oust Netanyahu

Israeli opposition parties have moved closer towards forming a government that would bring to and end Benjamin Netanyahu's time as the country's longest serving prime minister. Centrist party leader Yair Lapid is reportedly close to reaching a coalition agreement with the ultra-nationalist leader Naftali Bennett. Leaders from Mr Bennett's party...
Middle EastPosted by
Forbes

Netanyahu Could Be Out Soon As Opposition Reportedly United Against Him

Opponents of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are moving forward with a power-sharing agreement that could unseat the country’s long-serving leader as soon as this week, Israeli media reported Sunday. Key Facts. According to The Times of Israel, far-right politician Naftali Bennett met with members of his Yamina party Sunday...