Allman Brothers Band Announce 50th-Anniversary Concert CD and DVD

By Bryan Rolli
 3 days ago
The Allman Brothers Band will commemorate their 50th anniversary by releasing footage of their March 2020 Madison Square Garden concert on DVD, CD and Blu-ray. The new collection, titled The Allman Brothers/March 10, 2020/Madison Square Garden/New York, NY, will hit shelves on July 23. The band has previewed the new...

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

