Letter: The Evolution of Investing

In 1990, trading stocks required an investor to call her broker to execute a trade. She did not have the tools or resources needed to seamlessly trade from her iPhone while on a road trip to Flagstaff in a matter of seconds. Flash forward to 2021 and investing has changed considerably. Today there’s cryptocurrencies, social media apps for investing like Butterfli & Public, zero-dollar commissions, and high-frequency trading. It’s no question that some of these things trigger alarm to the ethics of investing while equally, some of these things play a vital role in the flow of information to the everyday investor so she can make better investment decisions.