The average human takes about 20,000 breaths per day, and yet most people don’t really give breathing much thought until perhaps they are coughing from a glass of juice going down the wrong pipe. But this simple act; this sustaining, inescapable wave we ride to survive, and our most intimate way of intermingling with the outside environment, has always fascinated me on so many levels. Because it’s something we either can do consciously or unconsciously, awake or sleeping and we can even purposely stop breathing (hold our breath) if we so choose.