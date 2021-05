Wow. Last year at this time, according to AAA, gas prices for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Binghamton area was about $2.16. We are nowhere near that now. Granted, there was a lot less traffic on the roadways due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the difference in the amount from then to today is surely an eye opener. According to AAA as of today (May 28th) the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the Binghamton area is about 3 dollars. That's about an 84 cent increase from one year ago.