Tony Iommi’s Reason for Quitting Jethro Tull

In a new interview with Rocking With Jam Man, BLACK SABBATH's touring drummer Tommy Clufetos was asked if he thinks the band's original drummer Bill Ward should have joined the rest of the group on stage for a song or two during the final show of SABBATH's "The End" tour in February 2017 in Birmingham, England. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm the last guy in the world who has any idea of what goes on there, so I can't say 'should he?' [or] 'shouldn't he?' 'cause I don't know what was really going on. All I know is that I was asked to play drums. So I don't really concern myself with things that aren't in my control. That's between him and the band. So you're asking the wrong guy the question, 'cause I'm just a drummer and I keep my mouth shut."