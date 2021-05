It's been one week since a fixed site and mobile vaccination clinics opened in the Henderson area. Both have been made possible through a partnership between the state of Kentucky and the federal government, specifically the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The fixed site is located at the University of Kentucky Extension Office at 3341 KY-351 (Zion Road) across from East Heights Elementary school, behind the Farm Bureau office, and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day. The mobile clinic is being used to provide access to residents in the more rural areas surrounding Henderson county who may otherwise not have an option for getting vaccinated near where they live.