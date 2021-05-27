newsbreak-logo
Allman Brothers Band Announce 50th-Anniversary Concert CD and DVD

The Allman Brothers Band will commemorate their 50th anniversary by releasing footage of their March 2020 Madison Square Garden concert on DVD, CD and Blu-ray. The new collection, titled The Allman Brothers/March 10, 2020/Madison Square Garden/New York, NY, will hit shelves on July 23. The band has previewed the new...

