‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
The Whale 99.1 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Matt Leblanc
David Schwimmer
James Corden
Jennifer Aniston
Courteney Cox
Lisa Kudrow
Matthew Perry
#Friends Reunion#Show Time#Sitcom#Classic Episodes#Famous Fans#Stars#Host James Corden#Runway#Table Readings
