‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

It feels like talk of the Friends reunion has been around forever, so you’re probably wondering when you’ll be able to watch it.The special was filmed last month, long after when it was first announced, due to lockdown.Months later, the episode, which is unscripted ad will reunite the show’s stars for an emotional celebration of the sitcom, is set to be broadcast.The broadcast will go ahead in the US on HBO Max next Thursday (27 May).When can I watch the Friends reunion in the UK?In the UK, Sky One will broadcast the show also on 27 May, but at...