Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Saving Goose

By Jason Redding-Geu Lyons Mirror-Sun
burtcountynews.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring has sprung with the sweet smell of flowers and the musical sound of birds in the air. While ducks and geese fly when they hit adulthood, they start their life off on land and in the water. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...

www.burtcountynews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Birds#Flowers#Subscription#Ducks#Subscribers#Smell#Spring#Adulthood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Mankato, MNKEYC

Pick of the litter: Goose

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today’s pick of the litter is an adult cat named Goose. Goose is a loving cat who enjoys being pet and snuggling up to people. He has blue eyes that really pop when you look at him. Goose is looking for a home with people who enjoy spending time with their cat and is in need of some love. Goose is a more mild mannered cat but don’t let that fool you, he will show you love just like all other cats do with purrs and cuddles.
Animalscityofroseville.com

Help Monitor the Goose Population

Roseville Parks and Recreation Department is identifying resident geese that are nesting in city parks. The city is looking for volunteers to follow the local goose population and submit observations to city staff. A goose surveyor volunteer will be asked to survey a park that has a history of a...
Video Gamesnetworthynewz.com

Mighty Goose (NS)

Samus Aran better watch out. While she continues her sabbatical from video gaming, another intergalactic bounty hunter in orange armor has arrived on the scene: Mighty Goose, the eponymous hero of a new side-scrolling run-and-gun game in the style of Metal Slug and Contra. While Mighty Goose isn’t as remarkable as some of the giants of the genre, it’s still a solid, enjoyable shooting game with reliable action, diverse levels, several cool weapon and vehicle types, and vibrant pixel art. Only a short running time and some visibility problems hold it back.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Goose management effort followed by nest tampering

A final report on Rochester’s goose management efforts doesn’t necessarily reflect how many goslings actually hatched in the city’s parks this spring, due to unexpected tampering with nests. The city was required to file a report with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in connection to the permit that allowed...
Boats & Watercraftssoundingsonline.com

Onne’s New Goose: Varnishing the Sole

Onne van der Wal had to do lots of small jobs to make his 1986 Grand Banks 32, Snow Goose, look like new again, but there were three big jobs. The first big job was the installation of the Raymarine electronics, the second was the sanding of the teak decks, and the third one, which he saved for last, was the stripping, sanding and varnishing of the sole.
Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Sheetz, Goose Island team up for strawberry-banana milkshake beer

Sheetz has released a new strawberry and banana milkshake beer in partnership with Goose Island Beer Co. “Project I Scream, Brew Scream” went on sale May 28 at 489 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina - including several stores in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. The limited-edition beer...
Shoppingsaddlebagnotes.com

June at the Golden Goose Thrift Shop

Summer is coming and the Golden Goose is a great place to stay "cool!" We have the coolest stuff, at the coolest prices, in the coolest shop in town! Not only is the Goose a cool place to shop and a cool place to donate, it is a way cool place to VOLUNTEER! We have numerous volunteer opportunities so check it out on our website! Visit www.goldengooseaz.com today!
Altoona, PAcspdailynews.com

Sheetz Partners With Goose Island for I Scream, Brew Scream Beer

ALTOONA, Pa. — Kicking off the unofficial start to summer, Sheetz will be selling its new craft beer starting at 4 p.m. EST May 28 just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. The Altoona, Pa.-based convenience-store chain is launching I Scream, Brew Scream, a milkshake India Pale Ale, at 489 of its 622 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia. I Scream, Brew Scream was made by Sheetz in partnership with Chicago-based brewer Goose Island. The beer was brewed with strawberry and banana puree and features a light and fruity taste with a bit of hop to balance the sweetness, according to Sheetz.
Video Gamesgamesasylum.com

DC Super Hero Girls, The Last Kids on Earth, Stonefly, Mighty Goose, and Infinite Tanks WWII hit the Switch

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – out this Friday – comes from Toybox Inc, who gave us Little Dragon’s Café and Deadly Premonition Origins, amongst others. Even with Nintendo on publishing duties though, there’s a curious lack of press coverage. Our guess is that they’re going to rely on word of mouth or perhaps a last-minute TV advertising campaign.
Video GamesPolygon

Mighty Goose is Metal Slug, but you’re a goose

It’s rare that a trailer for a video game you’ve never heard of will drastically improve your day, especially on a Monday morning. But the Mighty Goose release trailer is the exception that proves the rule. Mighty Goose is a side-scrolling shooter where you play a goose on a scooter. Playism, MP2, Dominic Ninmark, and Blastmode launched Mighty Goose on Saturday, June 5 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows. It supports next-gen consoles as well.
Lifestylekbmwnews.com

Chahinkapa Zoo gets ready for Blue Goose Days

Chahinkapa Zoo will be buzzing with warm weather fun this weekend for Blue Goose Days. A full schedule of events is planned for the Zoo on Saturday with displays and food vendors set up. Tal’s birthday party is on Sunday at 1:00pm at the zoo. For more information, listen to the KBMW podcast below.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Mighty Goose

The gaming world has been in love with geese for some nonsensical reason ever since the release of Untitled Goose Game. A game which I enjoyed, but I feel like I was the only person in the whole world who thought it was overhyped and overrated… and that’s coming from someone who created a section called “The Wiseau Awards” out of love for borderline stupidity in gaming. Well, it’s time for another goose to take the throne, but this time, one that actually deserves it. There is a brand new idiotic game starring a waterfowl craving for the top spot in everybody’s hearts, and that game is called Mighty Goose. And yes, you should definitely give it a shot.
Restaurantscounty10.com

Wind River Startup Challenge: Goose’s Kitchen

(Wind River Reservation, WY) – Goose’s Kitchen is owned and operated by Chef Leslie Spoonhunter and was recently named one of the 2021 Wind River Startup Challenge winners. Leslie received both a culinary and culinary business degree from Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Colorado and began down the...
Petsyours.co.uk

The best dog coats for all breeds big and small

While some of us may wrinkle our noses up at dogs in clothing, if you’re a dog owner, a dog coat can be a genuinely useful layer for your pooch in colder weather. Available in a range of sizes to ensure the perfect fit - dog coats are usually windproof and water-resistant, helping to protect your best friend from the elements as well as keeping them warm and dry as they enjoy walks with you.
Yogacuriocity.com

An amazing website for stunning camping retreats has landed in Canada!

Just in time for some summer getaways, the world’s largest camping booking website has announced its arrival in Canada! It’s called Hipcamp, and it has revolutionized camping and other nature stays in America. Now, it’s time for Canada to get a piece of the pie. How does it work? Keep reading and find out, folks!
Abilene, KSAbilene Reflector-Chronicle

You’ve been goosed!

With everything that 2020 threw at everyone, Almost Home Realty in Abilene wanted to do something fun, memorable and beneficial for the community. The decision was made to “goose” people and have them pay to move the gaggle of geese from their yards to the next “victim.”. During the month...
ShoppingPosted by
Womanly Live

The Top New June Releases To Shop On Amazon

With the hot season taking its full force, it’s time to upgrade your homes with summer-friendly products. From kitchen must-haves to home essentials, here are the best products worth adding to your shopping bags this month. We’ve now reached the halfway point of 2021 (unbelievable, right) and officially entered into...