Saving Goose

The gaming world has been in love with geese for some nonsensical reason ever since the release of Untitled Goose Game. A game which I enjoyed, but I feel like I was the only person in the whole world who thought it was overhyped and overrated… and that’s coming from someone who created a section called “The Wiseau Awards” out of love for borderline stupidity in gaming. Well, it’s time for another goose to take the throne, but this time, one that actually deserves it. There is a brand new idiotic game starring a waterfowl craving for the top spot in everybody’s hearts, and that game is called Mighty Goose. And yes, you should definitely give it a shot.