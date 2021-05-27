Saving Goose

ALTOONA, Pa. — Kicking off the unofficial start to summer, Sheetz will be selling its new craft beer starting at 4 p.m. EST May 28 just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. The Altoona, Pa.-based convenience-store chain is launching I Scream, Brew Scream, a milkshake India Pale Ale, at 489 of its 622 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia. I Scream, Brew Scream was made by Sheetz in partnership with Chicago-based brewer Goose Island. The beer was brewed with strawberry and banana puree and features a light and fruity taste with a bit of hop to balance the sweetness, according to Sheetz.