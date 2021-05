To mask or not to mask—it’s up to you. As of Monday, May 24, the University of Utah no longer requires face coverings on campus (with the exception of inside U of U Health dedicated clinical facilities and campus buses and shuttles). But that doesn’t mean that everyone will drop the masks. Kimberley Shoaf, a professor in the Division of Public Health, will still be wearing hers, even though she’s vaccinated. Why? We caught up with Shoaf to ask her that along with a few other questions about COVID-19 testing and precautions moving forward.