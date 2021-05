Worries about rising inflation (and interest rates) as the economy starts to heat back up have led some investors to sell off their high-flying growth stocks in favor of value plays that had been underperforming for the past year. But even with their stock prices down double-digit percentages from their 52-week highs hit in mid-February, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are still up in price by about 85% and 190%, respectively, from their 52-week lows.