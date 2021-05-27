Grafana fundamentals

Various Implementations of transfer learning using Keras. It is not unusual to train complex neural network models for several days, weeks, or even months. Most of us do not have access to the vast among of data and computational resources needed to successfully train those models. That said, there are entities such as OpenAI, Facebook, Google, Facebook, etc. who do possess the resources to develop very complex, accurate, and generalizable models. What’s more, they are willing to open-source these models for us, mere-mortals, to use in our own research. The process of incorporating pre-trained models into your own model is named “Transfer Learning”.