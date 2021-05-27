Digital Albert
Smart Energy GB has enlisted the support of Albert Einstein to front its latest campaign, Join the Energy Revolution. The new campaign, developed by AMV BBDO, with visual effects by The Mill, sees Albert Einstein transported from the 1950s to the present day using the latest CGI technology. He is amazed by some of the innovations that have happened since his time but can’t understand why Britain has not sufficiently upgraded its energy system. In this integrated campaign, a series of ads across TV, YouTube, social, radio, and print, Einstein explains smart meters’ personal and environmental benefits in his own charming way.www.fxguide.com