POTUS

Letter: My opinion: Trump is an empty puppet for a Fascist cabal

By Sheldon Metz, Northeast side
tucson.com
 2 days ago

Republicans cannot accept the fact they’ve been bamboozled by a scam artist. The flimflam conman has pretended to know all “better than the experts.”. I believe there is no there there. This swindler has spent his entire life defrauding people into making him wealthy. The trick is, he doesn’t do anything. Everything he’s done, since his first multi-million dollar loss, has been handled by “others.” Even while sitting in the seat he paid for in the Oval Office; other people did his bidding.

