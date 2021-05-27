newsbreak-logo
Fraud Crimes

Former Owner of Michigan Home Healthcare Business Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

 3 days ago

A Michigan man pleaded guilty today to filing a false individual income tax return. According to court documents, Robert Nakfoor, of Lansing, claimed false expenses for his home healthcare business, Jessi Kay Home Care, on his 2011 through 2015 federal individual income tax returns. Nakfoor reported fraudulent business expenses for insurance, legal and professional services, wages, and contract labor that he knew his company did not incur. In total, Nakfoor caused a tax loss to the IRS of $481,465.

