After a long search process, the Pac-12 has finally made their decision on who will be the conference’s new commissioner. Did they make the right choice?. Following the departure of former Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott, who had been the head of the conference since 2009, the hiring of his replacement was the most important decision the Pac-12 will ever have to make. The conference has been irrelevant in competition and financially at the bottom compared to the other conferences in the nation. New leadership was needed with a new perspective on approaches to improve the state of its 12 member schools.