The legal marijuana industry is still very new, and what it will look like a decade from now -- not to mention which companies will still be around -- is really anyone's guess. A few years ago, Aurora Cannabis was one of the top producers in the industry, but now its business looks to be in disarray amid high costs and a lack of profitability. Even Canopy Growth, which was once the top cannabis company in the world, has fallen a few steps behind Tilray and large multi-state operators like Curaleaf and Trulieve Cannabis.