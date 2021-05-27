Justice Department Announces Settlement with Ashley Home Store Over Discrimination Claims of Indiana Army National Guardsman
On Tuesday, the Justice Department resolved a lawsuit in which an Indiana Army National Guardsman, Captain Christopher Robbins, alleged that The Dufresne Spencer Group, a limited liability corporation doing business as Ashley Home Store, violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 (USERRA). Captain Robbins specifically alleged that The Dufresne Spencer Group violated USERRA when it failed to promptly offer him re-employment after a period of active duty military service.