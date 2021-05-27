newsbreak-logo
Letter: I Stand With Israel

By Jeffrey McConnell, West side
 2 days ago

Israel is a parliamentary democracy that is 21% Arab with a thriving Christian population. PLO West Bank Fatah Mahmoud Abbas is serving the seventeenth year of his four-year term. PLO Gaza is run by Hamas whose charter explicitly calls for the eradication of the state of Israel and the murder of all Jews.

