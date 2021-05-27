When Did We See You?

“Race is suddenly all the rage. Employees, students, parents [and corporations] are being inundated with ‘anti-racism’ training programs and school curricula that insist America was built on white supremacy. Anyone who raises even the slightest objection is often deemed irredeemably racist. But what if the impetus behind a particular type of race-based training programs and curricula we see spreading at the moment is not exclusively, or even primarily, about skin color? What if race is just a façade for a particular strain of thought? What if what stands behind all this is the old, color-blind utopian dream of uniting the ‘workers of the world,’ and eradicating capitalism? If this all sounds very Marxist, it should. All the giants in whiteness studies, from Noel Ignatiev, to David Roediger, to their ideological lodestar, W.E.B. Du Bois—who first coined the term ‘whiteness’ to begin with—were Marxist. In the cases of Ignatiev and Du Bois, they were actual Communist Party members.” Mike Gonzalez, American former professional baseball pitcher.