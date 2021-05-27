newsbreak-logo
Minorities

When Did We See You?

By Velda Love
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the church folks in the crowd were confused, looked around and asked Jesus, “When did we see you hungry, thirsty, and imprisoned? And you say you were beaten, shot, and hung? When did we see you treated like an animal, and less than human?” Matthew 22:35-40 (The RSVP Remix)

