Governor Eric Holcomb has named Bradley Chambers as secretary of commerce. He serves as president and chief executive officer of Buckingham Companies. “There is no one more qualified to lead our economic development efforts than someone who’s been a leader in the business for 35 years. Not only has Brad created, grown and expanded his business from the ground up, he’s been focused on how his work contributes to making Indiana the best place to invest, work, and live for his entire career,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Brad will be the next great leader of our economic development efforts, and he joins us just as we are getting our $500 million READI program off the ground. We will have a transformational leader at the helm of this transformational project.”