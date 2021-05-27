Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Hit With Lawsuit Over “Journalists Of Color Only” Interview Rule

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Remember that recent report about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot setting an interview rule that requested “journalists of color only”? While we respect the love given to our Black and Brown writers in the world, anybody could’ve predicted that her decision would backfire due to it overall being seen as “choosing favorites” based on race. Well, one reporter proved us right after he hit Lightfoot with a new lawsuit with claims that she denied his interview request because of the color of his skin. His white skin, might we add.