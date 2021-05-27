Long-Tenured U.S Senator of Virginia John Warner passes away at the age of 94.
Long-Tenured U.S Senator of Virginia John Warner passed away at the age of 94. John Warner was a Navy veteran of World War II and a marine during the Korean War. He was elected Senator of Virginia in 1979 and served all the way through 2009. He was most known for his expertise on national security and military issues due to his background, as he served on the Senate Armed Services Committee during the Iraq War.hamptonroadsmessenger.com