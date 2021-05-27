Kickoff times, TV set for Auburn vs. Akron, Alabama State
The SEC on Thursday afternoon announced kickoff times and television designations for the conference's first three weeks' worth of games this fall. Auburn has now learned its kickoff times for its first three games of the year. The Tigers will open the season under the lights in Jordan-Hare Stadium against Akron on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. CST (SEC Network+ and ESPN+), followed by an 11 a.m. kick (SEC Network) in Week 2 against Alabama State.247sports.com