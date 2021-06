Since the release of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War in November and the transition of developers in Call of Duty Warzone, Raven Software have been given their fair share of both criticism and praise. Recently however, Raven Software have been applauded for their consistent transparency in patch notes that truly set itself apart from most developers as each patch note that brings changes to the meta in Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone indicate the reasons why changes were made along with the change itself. Fans of both games have been grateful for the clarity and reasoning provided by Raven Software. Today, yet another change will hit both Warzone and Cold War, as Raven Software follows up its 80’s Action Heroes patch, that brought Rambo and John McClane to the game as playable characters.