Black Ops Cold War Update May 27 Patch Notes

By Victor Vellas
attackofthefanboy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest Update for May 27 is here for Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes that were added with this patch. ‘80s Action Heroes event continues strong in this update, with new maps, modes, weapons and all the goodies you can get for as longs as it lasts. Not only that, but we again have a Free Access week ahead of us, so now everyone can jump in and experience for themselves the very popular Die Hardpoint mode and Rambo’s Gun Game. The Multi-Team Elimination mode is also having the support and improvements it needs, which is proven as a solid addition to Season 3’s features. Map voting was added, XP earned is increased and a lot more that you can read below.

