Advice for Swimmers Who Miss the Cut for a Big Meet

László Cseh decided to run for his fifth Olympic Games, but he has yet to return to Tokyo. Laszlo Ché also listened to Zsolt Plagányi, his coach, Federal captain Csaba Sós, and last but not least Sándor Wladár, President of the Swimming Federation, but he made his final decision only after he got to know his wife’s opinion. Diana urged her not to back down, take on the Olympic challenge, and put herself to the test in the 200th race. Together, they also decided that his fifth Olympiad would be the last stop in his sports career, after which there would be no more, no more, no more deliberations.