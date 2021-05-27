Advice for Swimmers Who Miss the Cut for a Big Meet
Advice for Swimmers Who Miss the Cut for a Big Meet. With less than a week left to qualify for Olympic Trials, hundreds of swimmers will face the inevitable disappointment of barely missing the meet. Every meet with qualifying standards is the same: some athletes will fall short by a only few hundredths of a second. No matter what meet you are looking to qualify for, falling short of the cut can be painful but can also be a source of motivation for future swims. Here are four pieces of advice for the swimmers who miss the cut and how to keep looking forward to your next opportunity.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com