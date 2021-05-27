newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Advice for Swimmers Who Miss the Cut for a Big Meet

By Lucy Callard
SwimInfo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvice for Swimmers Who Miss the Cut for a Big Meet. With less than a week left to qualify for Olympic Trials, hundreds of swimmers will face the inevitable disappointment of barely missing the meet. Every meet with qualifying standards is the same: some athletes will fall short by a only few hundredths of a second. No matter what meet you are looking to qualify for, falling short of the cut can be painful but can also be a source of motivation for future swims. Here are four pieces of advice for the swimmers who miss the cut and how to keep looking forward to your next opportunity.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Trials#Swimming World Magazine#Swimmers#Athletes#Advice#Qualifying Standards#Fall#Motivation#Difficult Goals#Face#Disappointment#Grueling Practices#Success#Emotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

College Swimmers Punch Trials Tickets at Club Mountaineer LC Meet

College swimmers scored their first Trials cuts at the May LC Meet hosted by Club Mountaineers, just two weeks before the deadline to make cuts. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2021 WV Club Mountaineer May LC Meet. May 13-16 Morgantown, West Virginia. Long Course Meters (LCM) Results available...
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

While many athletes shine, big names missing from Eastern AA Divisional track meet

BILLINGS — The absences are as notable as the competitors at the Eastern AA Divisional track and field meet, which began Friday at Billings West. Going into the day, the fastest 100- and 200-meter runners in Montana were from the Eastern AA. One of them, Billings West junior Jaeden Wolff, missed the divisional meet with a quadriceps injury. The other, Billings Senior junior Malikye Simpson, was out with a broken ankle.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Do US Open players get paid if they miss the cut?

The US Open 36-hole cut rule is one of the strictest in golf, limiting the weekend field to the top 60 players and ties -- a big difference from the PGA Tour 36-hole cut rule of the top 65 and ties. So, in a field of 156 players at the...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Jaguars miss cut at nationals

OKALHOMA CITY, Okla. – The University of Houston-Victoria women’s golf team saw its run at nationals come to an end Wednesday after failing to make the cut at the 26th annual NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship at the Rose Creek Golf Course. The Jaguars posted a final round 351 to...
SportsSwimInfo

Hello World: Remembering a First Glance at Katie Ledecky – Circa 2011

Hello World: Remembering a First Glance at Katie Ledecky – Circa 2011. While the name Katie Ledecky is now a global, household name, she didn’t really enter the American consciousness until 2012 with her near-wire-to-wire 800 free Olympic victory in 2012. Many were surprised at that victory, none more so than defending champion and local favorite Rebecca Adlington. But not me.
Cumming, GAtribuneledgernews.com

'I was shocked': Sequoyah swimmer achieves Olympic trials qualifying time at Cumming meet

Grant Davis, a senior at Sequoyah High School, achieved an Olympic trials qualifying time at last weekend’s Spring Invitational in Cumming. Davis, representing the Woodstock-based Chattahoochee Gold swim club, won the 800-meter freestyle with a time 8 minutes, 8.22 seconds, qualifying himself to compete in the event at the Olympic trials next month in Omaha, Nebraska.
Red Bluff, CARed Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff swimmers make waves at home meet

RED BLUFF — The Red Bluff Spartans swim team swam fast at home against Shasta Wednesday and, while the girls and boys teams lost the meet, many swimmers achieved new best times. Senior Abby Lair earned two gold medals in the 100 Free (56.18) and the 50 Free (25.90). Lair...
Swimming & Surfingretailcrowd.co.uk

Swimming: László Cseh decided that he would be there in Tokyo

László Cseh decided to run for his fifth Olympic Games, but he has yet to return to Tokyo. Laszlo Ché also listened to Zsolt Plagányi, his coach, Federal captain Csaba Sós, and last but not least Sándor Wladár, President of the Swimming Federation, but he made his final decision only after he got to know his wife’s opinion. Diana urged her not to back down, take on the Olympic challenge, and put herself to the test in the 200th race. Together, they also decided that his fifth Olympiad would be the last stop in his sports career, after which there would be no more, no more, no more deliberations.
Workoutsswimswam.com

Daily Swim Coach Workout #442

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Atlanta, GAarkansasrazorbacks.com

Swimmers post big weekend in Atlanta

Great things came in threes this past weekend as the Arkansas swim team was represented at the national and international levels. Juniors Vanessa Herrmann, Kobie Melton and Andrea Sansores were joined by sophomore Adéla Vavrinova and freshman Bradi Jones at the Mizuno Atlanta Classic hosted at the Georgia Tech 1996 Olympic Pool. Vavrinova and Sansores posted the best times in the 100m free and 100 back respectively to be considered for Olympic consideration for their home countries. Herrmann used the opportunity as a tune up for the U.S. Olympic Trials set for June 13-20 and performed very well.
Sportsbarbend.com

Torian Pro CrossFit Semifinal Results and Recap: Who Is Going to the Games?

With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease in many parts of the world, CrossFit has opted to hold five of its 10 Semifinals in-person leading up to the 2021 Games. The Torian Pro was held over the weekend in Brisbane, Australia, featuring some of the most impressive athletes in Oceania and a stadium packed full of enthusiastic fans.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Olympic track stars running at UNF Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some of the best track and field athletes in the world are scheduled to compete in the Duval County Challenge Monday at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. Among those scheduled to compete, the fastest man in the world right now, Trayvon Bromell, who will run in the 200-meter dash.
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Cleveland powerlifting club heads to national championships

CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio powerlifting club is on its way to the national championships. While spotting his athletes at the bench, Marzell Pink said he sees the gains these lifters and the gym itself have made in a short period of time. "We had this, we had this machine,...
Golfthespun.com

Golf World Reacts To Dustin Johnson Missing Second-Consecutive Cut At Major

After back-to-back years with a top-two finish in the PGA Championship, Dustin Johnson has been cut from the second major of the PGA tour season. The two-time major winner finished his second day at Kiawah Island at plus-six, well above the cut line. He was on thin ice heading into Friday after a brutal Thursday that included two double bogeys and a plus-four overall.
Sportspcdn.co

Brown qualifys for NCAA Track Nationals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No record is safe around Surry Central graduate Sarah Brown. “What to do when your kids keep breaking things?” was a question sarcastically posed by Surry Central cross country and track coach Jason Bryant on social media. The quote was attached to a video of Brown, a current freshman at UNC-Charlotte, setting a new outdoor pole vault record back in March.