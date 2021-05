Sega has announced that it will giving the public a look at upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog projects at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on May 27 during an online showcase called Sonic Central. The event will help celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary. The original Sonic the Hedgehog came out for the Sega Genesis back in 1991. Since then, he has become one of the most recognizable video game characters in the world. He’s also one of the gaming icons to star in a successful move (a sequel is coming out on April 8, 2022).