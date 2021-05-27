newsbreak-logo
Richmond, VA

UR Here Giving Day 2021 resumes, more than $1 million donated

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Richmond’s 2021 Giving Day resumed and took place from May 25-26, with $1,186,306 raised by 1,912 donors, according to UR's website. The third annual event, known as UR Here, was paused for an unspecified reason in an update posted on the website on April 6 following the UR Black Student Coalition’s demand for community members and alumni to cease donations.

