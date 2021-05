PlayStation has announced it'll be releasing a pair of new colours it'll be adding to its DualSense controller offerings for the PlayStation 5 next month. Dubbed Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, both controllers include all the new DualSense features you've come to know and love such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and a built in microphone and speaker to name a few, but now also come in either a sleek two-tone black or a vivid neon red and black design (although if we're being picky we'd call it closer to hot pink), with the face button colours and detailing also tinted to match.